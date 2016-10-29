UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, October 29 En Avant de Guingamp 1 Nill De Pauw 78 Angers SCO 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,277 - - - FC Lorient 2 Zargo Toure 16, Sylvain Marveaux 24 Montpellier HSC 2 Souleymane Camara 45+2, Morgan Sanson 69 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 9,872 - - - Bastia 0 Dijon FCO 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,048 - - - AS Nancy-Lorraine 2 Christophe Mandanne 6, Alou Diarra 12 Caen 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,896 - - - St Etienne 1 Loic Perrin 18 Monaco 1 Kamil Glik 5 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,890 - - - Toulouse 1 Christopher Jullien 25 Olympique Lyon 2 Alexandre Lacazette 15pen,52 Red Card: Rafael 56 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,141 - - - Friday, October 28 Lille 0 Paris St Germain 1 Edinson Cavani 65 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 37,213 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 30 Nice v Nantes (1400) Stade Rennes v Metz (1600) Olympique Marseille v Girondins Bordeaux (1945)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.