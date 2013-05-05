May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 5
Paris St Germain 1 Alex 83
Red Card: Thiago Silva 43
Valenciennes 1 Gael Danic 17
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 42,000
- - -
AS Nancy 0
Olympique Lyon 3 Bafetimbi Gomis 48,89, Yoann Gourcuff 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,122
- - -
Stade Rennes 0
Red Card: Chris Mavinga 56
Nice 3 Dario Cvitanich 52,72pen, Eric Bautheac 85
Red Card: Nemanja Pejcinovic 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 16,158
- - -
Saturday, May 4
Toulouse 4 Wissam Ben Yedder 20, Etienne Didot 32, Daniel Braaten 56, Eden Ben Basat 89
Lille 2 Marko Basa 38, Salomon Kalou 48
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 14,202
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Aissa Mandi 36
Ajaccio 1 Adrian Mutu 24
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,842
- - -
Montpellier HSC 2 Marco Estrada 11, Souleymane Camara 74pen
Stade Brest 1 Florian Raspentino 20
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,074
- - -
Sochaux 1 Sloan Privat 30
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,311
- - -
ES Troyes AC 1 Jean-Christophe Bahebeck 78
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,086
- - -
Olympique Marseille 2 Andre-Pierre Gignac 12,81
Bastia 1 Florian Thauvin 46
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 35,687
- - -
Friday, May 3
St Etienne 0
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 24,229
- - -