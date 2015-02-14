Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, February 14 Racing Lens 0 Red Card: Ludovic Baal 90+2 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Mathieu Duhamel 19,35 Red Card: Daniel Wass 90+2 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 7,899 - - - Lille 0 Red Card: Djibril Sidibe 42 Nice 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,053 - - - Toulouse 2 Oscar Trejo 9, Aleksandar Pesic 84 Stade Rennes 1 Ola Toivonen 82 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,786 - - - Nantes 0 Red Card: Fernando Aristeguieta 64 Bastia 2 Giovanni Sio 30, Floyd Ama Ayite 75 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,789 - - - Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2, Ezequiel Lavezzi 40 Caen 2 Emiliano Sala 89, Herve Bazile 90+2 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,571 - - - Friday, February 13 Olympique Marseille 2 Dimitri Payet 58, Andre Ayew 69 Stade de Reims 2 Nicolas de Preville 6, David Ngog 90 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,653 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 15 Girondins Bordeaux v St Etienne (1300) Metz v En Avant Guingamp (1600) FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (2000)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.