May 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
GFC Ajaccio 0
Paris St Germain 4 Edinson Cavani 13,49,58, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 90+2
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 3,970
Nantes 1 Alejandro Bedoya 78
Caen 2 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 5, Andy Delort 45pen
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,321
Lille 0
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,298
Bastia 1 Yannick Cahuzac 43
Angers SCO 0
Missed penalty: Thomas Mangani 50
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,817
Montpellier HSC 2 Rodrigue Ninga 58, Ryad Boudebouz 70
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,004
Nice 2 Valere Germain 86,89
St Etienne 0
Red Card: Kevin Malcuit 56, Franck Tabanou 72
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 35,596
Olympique Marseille 1 Michy Batshuayi 56
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,767
Olympique Lyon 6 Rachid Ghezzal 3, Alexandre Lacazette 8,35,80, Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa 34,59
Monaco 1 Ricardo Carvalho 42
Red Card: Lacina Traore 23
Halftime: 4-1;Attendance: 56,696
Girondins Bordeaux 3 Malcom 12, Cheick Diabate 21,48
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 23,117
Toulouse 1 Oscar Trejo 53
ES Troyes AC 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,444
