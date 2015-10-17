Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
Oct 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, October 17 St Etienne 2 Robert Beric 20, Kevin Monnet-Paquet 70 GFC Ajaccio 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,041 - - - En Avant Guingamp 1 Jimmy Briand 33 Lille 1 Sofiane Boufal 30 Red Card: Stophira Sunzu 89 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,084 - - - Nantes 3 Valentin Rongier 41, Youssouf Sabaly 50, Yacine Bammou 62 ES Troyes AC 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,402 - - - Stade de Reims 0 Caen 1 Julien Feret 74 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,555 - - - Toulouse 1 Oscar Trejo 24 Angers SCO 2 Cheikh Ndoye 27, Abdoul Razzagui Camara 33 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 13,887 - - - Bastia 0 Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 72,83 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,066 - - - Friday, October 16 Monaco 1 Mario Pasalic 39 Red Card: Wallace 66 Olympique Lyon 1 Rafael 84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,513 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 18 Olympique Marseille v FC Lorient (1200) Girondins Bordeaux v Montpellier HSC (1500) Stade Rennes v Nice (1900)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.