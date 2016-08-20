Aug 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 20
Lille 1 Younousse Sankhare 87
Dijon FCO 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,000
- - -
FC Lorient 0
Red Card: Didier Ndong 30, Benjamin Jeannot 77
Bastia 3 Allan Saint-Maximin 25, Enzo Crivelli 38,81
Missed penalty: Enzo Crivelli 62
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 11,000
- - -
Toulouse 4 Issa Diop 3, Christopher Jullien 9, Martin Braithwaite 67,82
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Isaac Thelin 90
Red Card: Nicolas Pallois 90+3
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,000
- - -
Angers SCO 0
Nice 1 Alassane Plea 4
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Yoann Gourcuff 23, Giovanni Sio 81
AS Nancy-Lorraine 0
Missed penalty: Anthony Robic 59
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,000
- - -
Nantes 0
Monaco 1 Boschilia 25
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,908
- - -
Friday, August 19
Olympique Lyon 2 Alexandre Lacazette 31pen,90+6pen
Caen 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,171
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 21
En Avant de Guingamp v Olympique Marseille (1300)
St Etienne v Montpellier HSC (1500)
Paris St Germain v Metz (1845)