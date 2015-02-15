Feb 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 15
FC Lorient 1 Jordan Ayew 50
Olympique Lyon 1 Clinton Njie 77
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,354
- - -
Metz 0
En Avant Guingamp 2 Christophe Mandanne 26, Jeremy Pied 39
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 20,252
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Diego Rolan 42
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,661
- - -
Saturday, February 14
Racing Lens 0
Red Card: Ludovic Baal 90+2
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Mathieu Duhamel 19,35
Red Card: Daniel Wass 90+2
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 7,899
- - -
Lille 0
Red Card: Djibril Sidibe 42
Nice 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 35,053
- - -
Toulouse 2 Oscar Trejo 9, Aleksandar Pesic 84
Stade Rennes 1 Ola Toivonen 82
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,786
- - -
Nantes 0
Red Card: Fernando Aristeguieta 64
Bastia 2 Giovanni Sio 30, Floyd Ama Ayite 75
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,789
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 2, Ezequiel Lavezzi 40
Caen 2 Emiliano Sala 89, Herve Bazile 90+2
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 45,571
- - -
Friday, February 13
Olympique Marseille 2 Dimitri Payet 58, Andre Ayew 69
Stade de Reims 2 Nicolas de Preville 6, David Ngog 90
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 43,653
- - -