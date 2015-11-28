Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, November 28 Toulouse 2 Martin Braithwaite 31pen, Wissam Ben Yedder 58 Nice 0 Red Card: Mouez Hassen 29 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,956 - - - Stade de Reims 2 Aissa Mandi 58, Nicolas De Preville 67 Red Card: Jaba Kankava 64 Stade Rennes 2 Jeremie Boga 44, Kamil Grosicki 81 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,289 - - - GFC Ajaccio 1 Mohamed Wael Larbi 18 FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 31pen Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 3,514 - - - Nantes 0 Red Card: Alejandro Bedoya 90+1 Bastia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,978 - - - Angers SCO 2 Gilles Sunu 20, Ismael Traore 25 Lille 0 Red Card: Renato Civelli 68 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Paris St Germain 4 Edinson Cavani 20, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 58pen, Layvin Kurzawa 67, Jean-Kevin Augustin 84 ES Troyes AC 1 Thomas Ayasse 90+1 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,932 - - - Friday, November 27 Olympique Lyon 2 Alexandre Lacazette 14, Rachid Ghezzal 84 Montpellier HSC 4 Maxime Gonalons 8og, Rodrigue Ninga 11,48, Souleymane Camara 80 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,826 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 29 St Etienne v En Avant Guingamp (1300) Girondins Bordeaux v Caen (1600) Olympique Marseille v Monaco (2000)