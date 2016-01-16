Jan 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 16
ES Troyes AC 2 Fabien Camus 7, Corentin Jean 15
Stade Rennes 4 Fallou Diagne 21pen,39pen, Ousmane Dembele 28, Kamil Grosicki 81
Halftime: 2-3;Attendance: 10,292
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Diabate 51
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,207
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 2 Khalid Boutaib 2, Damjan Djokovic 72
Stade de Reims 2 Nicolas De Preville 22,31
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 3,568
- - -
Bastia 1 Floyd Ama Ayite 48
Red Card: Seko Fofana 65
Montpellier HSC 0
Red Card: Daniel Congre 67
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,337
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 2 Nicolas Benezet 3, Yannis Salibur 24
Red Card: Younousse Sankhare 90+5
Nantes 2 Christophe Kerbrat 64og, Youssouf Sabaly 90+2
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 13,762
- - -
Toulouse 0
Paris St Germain 1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 73
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,178
- - -
Friday, January 15
Nice 2 Hatem Ben Arfa 80pen,84pen
Angers SCO 1 Pierrick Capelle 24
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,600
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 17
FC Lorient v Monaco (1300)
Caen v Olympique Marseille (1600)
St Etienne v Olympique Lyon (2000)