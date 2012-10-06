Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Oct 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, October 6 Stade de Reims 3 Diego 16, Gaaetan Courtet 87,90+3 Nice 1 Dario Cvitanich 62 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,367 - - - Bastia 3 Rincon 17og, Anthony Modeste 38, Toifilou Maoulida 88 Missed penalty: Anthony Modeste 70 ES Troyes AC 2 Marcos Pereira 27,49pen Red Card: Fabrice N'Sakala 55, Thiago Xavier 69 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 13,326 - - - Toulouse 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 56, Adrien Regattin 90 Valenciennes 2 Foued Kadir 12, Carlos Sanchez 15 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,512 - - - Lille 2 Nolan Roux 42, Ryan Mendes Da Graca 56 Ajaccio 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,375 - - - Sochaux 0 Stade Rennes 1 Mevlut Erding 7 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,070 - - - Montpellier HSC 2 Marco Estrada 36, Souleymane Camara 42 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3 Saber Khelifa 30,62,89 Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 16,701 - - - Friday, October 5 St Etienne 4 Brandao 9,21, Romain Hamouma 19, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 25 AS Nancy 0 Red Card: Simon Zenke 68 Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 19,869 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 7 Stade Brest v Girondins Bordeaux (1200) FC Lorient v Olympique Lyon (1500) Olympique Marseille v Paris St Germain (1900)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.