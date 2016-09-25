Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 25
Olympique Marseille 2 Clinton Njie 22, Bafetimbi Gomis 53pen
Nantes 1 Emiliano Sala 2
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 25,212
- - -
AS Nancy-Lorraine 0
Nice 1 Alassane Plea 60
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,580
- - -
St Etienne 3 Robert Beric 63, Arnaud Nordin 72, Nolan Roux 90+3
Lille 1 Renato Civelli 80
Red Card: Franck Beria 43
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,700
- - -
Saturday, September 24
Monaco 2 Kamil Glik 66, Dickson Nwakaeme 76og
Angers SCO 1 Famara Diedhiou 55
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 7,500
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Caen 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,476
- - -
Montpellier HSC 0
Metz 1 Mevluet Erdinc 45+2pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,752
- - -
Bastia 1 Enzo Crivelli 76
Red Card: Enzo Crivelli 79
En Avant de Guingamp 0
Red Card: Marcal 38
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,387
- - -
Dijon FCO 3 Lois Diony 7,78, Jordan Marie 19
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 8,148
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Jimmy Cabot 51
Olympique Lyon 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,628
- - -
Friday, September 23
Toulouse 2 Yann Bodiger 48pen, Jimmy Durmaz 79
Paris St Germain 0
Red Card: Serge Aurier 46
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 28,682
- - -