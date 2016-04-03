BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 FC Lorient 1 Abdul Majeed Waris 36 Olympique Lyon 3 Alexandre Lacazette 44,84, Rachid Ghezzal 80 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Bastia 2 Karim Rekik 47og, Gael Danic 56pen Olympique Marseille 1 Michy Batshuayi 77 Red Card: Romain Alessandrini 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,141 - - - Nantes 0 Lille 3 Eder 19,90+2, Stophira Sunzu 58 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,518 - - - Saturday, April 2 Toulouse 2 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 30og, Martin Braithwaite 85 Caen 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,002 - - - En Avant Guingamp 2 Yannis Salibur 5, Jeremy Sorbon 47 Montpellier HSC 2 Morgan Sanson 34,53 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,640 - - - ES Troyes AC 0 Angers SCO 1 Charles Diers 90+2 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,472 - - - Stade Rennes 3 Kamil Grosicki 12, Ousmane Dembele 15,67 Stade de Reims 1 Aissa Mandi 59 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,828 - - - GFC Ajaccio 0 St Etienne 2 Nolan Roux 14, Kevin Theophile Catherine 58 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 3,665 - - - Paris St Germain 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 15,34,82, David Luiz 48 Nice 1 Hatem Ben Arfa 18 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 46,919 - - - Friday, April 1 Monaco 1 Frederic Guilbert 90+4og Missed penalty: Vagner Love 90+1 Girondins Bordeaux 2 Thomas Toure 45+2, Adam Ounas 56 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 6,852 - - -
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.