Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Stade Rennes 1 Kamil Grosicki 88
Nice 4 Mathieu Bodmer 14, Hatem Ben Arfa 53, Mahamane Traore 75, Mohamed Said Benrahma 80
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 21,709
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,881
- - -
Olympique Marseille 1 Michy Batshuayi 21pen
FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 37
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 32,232
- - -
Saturday, October 17
St Etienne 2 Robert Beric 20, Kevin Monnet-Paquet 70
GFC Ajaccio 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 28,041
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 1 Jimmy Briand 33
Lille 1 Sofiane Boufal 30
Red Card: Stophira Sunzu 89
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,084
- - -
Nantes 3 Valentin Rongier 41, Youssouf Sabaly 50, Yacine Bammou 62
ES Troyes AC 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,402
- - -
Stade de Reims 0
Caen 1 Julien Feret 74
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,555
- - -
Toulouse 1 Oscar Trejo 24
Angers SCO 2 Cheikh Ndoye 27, Abdoul Razzagui Camara 33
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 13,887
- - -
Bastia 0
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 72,83
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,066
- - -
Friday, October 16
Monaco 1 Mario Pasalic 39
Red Card: Wallace 66
Olympique Lyon 1 Rafael 84
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,513
- - -