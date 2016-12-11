Dec 11 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 11
Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 46,60
Nice 2 Wylan Cyprien 32, Alassane Plea 45+3
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 45,000
- - -
St Etienne 1 Romain Hamouma 25
En Avant de Guingamp 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,862
- - -
Olympique Lyon 1 Mathieu Valbuena 28
Stade Rennes 0
Red Card: Rami Bensebaini 74
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,901
- - -
Saturday, December 10
Lille 2 Nicolas De Preville 5, Younousse Sankhare 38
Montpellier HSC 1 Steve Mounie 81
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 27,391
- - -
Toulouse 3 Ola Toivonen 8,20,60
FC Lorient 2 Benjamin Moukandjo 27, Abdul Majeed Waris 89
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 14,288
- - -
AS Nancy-Lorraine 2 Issiar Dia 29, Loic Puyo 63
Angers SCO 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,205
- - -
Bastia 2 Gael Danic 23, Allan Saint-Maximin 75
Metz 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,882
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Red Card: Adam Ounas 68
Monaco 4 Djibril Sidibe 2, Radamel Falcao 4,50,63pen
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 38,803
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Mehdi Abeid 78
Olympique Marseille 2 Maxime Lopez 6, Bafetimbi Gomis 87
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,542
- - -