Soccer-Spanish King's Cup quarterfinal summaries

Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Thursday Thursday, January 26 Barcelona 5 Denis Suarez 17,82, Lionel Messi 55pen, Luis Suarez 64, Arda Turan 80 Real Sociedad 2 Juanmi 62, Willian Jose 73 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 58,560 - - - Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas V