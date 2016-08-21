Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 Paris St Germain 3 Lucas Moura 52, Layvin Kurzawa 67, Jonathan Rivierez 90+4og Metz 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 46,011 - - - St Etienne 3 Kevin Monnet-Paquet 47, Dylan Saint-Louis 50, Robert Beric 85 Montpellier HSC 1 Steve Mounie 23 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,661 - - - En Avant de Guingamp 2 Yannis Salibur 1, Jeremy Sorbon 58 Olympique Marseille 1 Florian Thauvin 78 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,056 - - - Saturday, August 20 Lille 1 Younousse Sankhare 87 Dijon FCO 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,548 - - - FC Lorient 0 Red Card: Didier Ndong 30, Benjamin Jeannot 77 Bastia 3 Allan Saint-Maximin 25, Enzo Crivelli 38,81 Missed penalty: Enzo Crivelli 62 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 10,256 - - - Toulouse 4 Issa Diop 3, Christopher Jullien 9, Martin Braithwaite 67,82 Girondins Bordeaux 1 Isaac Thelin 90 Red Card: Nicolas Pallois 90+3 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,258 - - - Angers SCO 0 Nice 1 Alassane Plea 4 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,142 - - - Stade Rennes 2 Yoann Gourcuff 23, Giovanni Sio 81 AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Missed penalty: Anthony Robic 59 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,705 - - - Nantes 0 Monaco 1 Boschilia 25 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 25,908 - - - Friday, August 19 Olympique Lyon 2 Alexandre Lacazette 31pen,90+6pen Caen 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 41,171 - - -
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)