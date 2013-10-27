Soccer-Carrick ponders retirement if no new United deal on table
March 3 Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hinted he could call time on his career if the club do not offer him a new contract for the next season.
Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, October 27 St Etienne 2 Benjamin Corgnet 18, Romain Hamouma 51 Red Card: Fabien Lemoine 59 Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 68, Blaise Matuidi 90+3 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 24,000 - - - Monaco 2 Mounir Obbadi 28, Radamel Falcao 36 Olympique Lyon 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 62 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 11,352 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 2 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 75, Ludovic Obraniak 90+1 Montpellier HSC 0 Red Card: Yassine Jebbour 19 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,972 - - - Saturday, October 26 Bastia 1 Sebastien Squillaci 36 Red Card: Gianni Bruno 58 Nice 0 Red Card: Mahamane Traore 86 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,607 - - - En Avant Guingamp 2 Claudio Beauvue 86, Mustapha Diallo 90+1 Ajaccio 1 Benjamin Andre 41 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,881 - - - FC Lorient 2 Vincent Aboubakar 17, Yann Jouffre 55 Sochaux 1 Cedric Bakambu 90+2 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,093 - - - Toulouse 0 Stade Rennes 5 Romain Alessandrini 25, Tiemoue Bakayoko 34, Foued Kadir 45, Nelson Oliveira 63,83 Halftime: 0-3; Attendance: 11,023 - - - Valenciennes 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Modou Sougou 82 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,370 - - - Olympique Marseille 2 Florian Thauvin 56, Andre-Pierre Gignac 86 Stade de Reims 3 Floyd Ama Ayite 34, Mads Albaek 37, Prince Oniangue 90+1 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 40,532 - - - Friday, October 25 Nantes 0 Red Card: Papy Djilobodji 83 Lille 1 Nolan Roux 41 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 32,289 - - -
March 3 Former Chelsea midfielder Dennis Wise has likened N'Golo Kante to club great Claude Makelele and said the 25-year-old's stellar performance is one of the reasons the London side appear to be cruising towards the Premier League title.
March 3 Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero is determined to produce his best form in the final three months of the campaign before he holds talks on his future at the Premier League club in June.