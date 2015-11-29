Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 29
Olympique Marseille 3 Romain Alessandrini 12, Michy Batshuayi 51, Georges-Kevin N'Koudou 82
Monaco 3 Almamy Toure 19,39, Fabio Coentrao 72
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 42,882
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Enzo Crivelli 90
Red Card: Poko 81
Caen 4 Syam Ben Youssef 6, Damien Da Silva 56, Cedric Carrasso 61og, Andy Delort 77
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,830
- - -
St Etienne 3 Romain Hamouma 52, Valentin Eysseric 86pen, Nolan Roux 90+5
Red Card: Bayal Sall 90
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,249
- - -
Saturday, November 28
Toulouse 2 Martin Braithwaite 31pen, Wissam Ben Yedder 58
Nice 0
Red Card: Mouez Hassen 29
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,956
- - -
Stade de Reims 2 Aissa Mandi 58, Nicolas De Preville 67
Red Card: Jaba Kankava 64
Stade Rennes 2 Jeremie Boga 44, Kamil Grosicki 81
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,289
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 1 Mohamed Wael Larbi 18
FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 31pen
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 3,514
- - -
Nantes 0
Red Card: Alejandro Bedoya 90+1
Bastia 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,978
- - -
Angers SCO 2 Gilles Sunu 20, Ismael Traore 25
Lille 0
Red Card: Renato Civelli 68
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 12,000
- - -
Paris St Germain 4 Edinson Cavani 20, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 58pen, Layvin Kurzawa 67, Jean-Kevin Augustin 84
ES Troyes AC 1 Thomas Ayasse 90+1
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 45,932
- - -
Friday, November 27
Olympique Lyon 2 Alexandre Lacazette 14, Rachid Ghezzal 84
Montpellier HSC 4 Maxime Gonalons 8og, Rodrigue Ninga 11,48, Souleymane Camara 80
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 30,826
- - -