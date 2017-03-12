March 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 12
FC Lorient 1 Michael Ciani 68
Paris St Germain 2 Benjamin Jeannot 28og, Christopher Nkunku 52
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,643
- - -
Olympique Lyon 4 Christophe Jallet 36, Maxwell Cornet 47, Memphis Depay 53,82
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 34,463
- - -
St Etienne 2 Robert Beric 53, Loic Perrin 90+5
Metz 2 Ismaila Sarr 1, Simon Falette 67
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,184
- - -
Saturday, March 11
En Avant de Guingamp 5 Yannis Salibur 47, Lucas Deaux 56, Jimmy Briand 70, Ludovic Blas 78, Alexandre Mendy 86
Bastia 0
Red Card: Gael Danic 61
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,419
- - -
AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Issiar Dia 31
Lille 2 Nicolas De Preville 63pen, Rony Lopes 81
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,500
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Wesley Said 58
Dijon FCO 1 Julio Tavares 42
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 19,067
- - -
Montpellier HSC 2 Steve Mounie 12, Ryad Boudebouz 84
Nantes 3 Prejuce Nakoulma 23,68, Emiliano Sala 89
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 10,722
- - -
Monaco 2 Kylian Mbappe 68, Joao Moutinho 74
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Diego Rolan 84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 8,500
- - -
Friday, March 10
Olympique Marseille 3 Florian Thauvin 9,77, Remy Cabella 20
Angers SCO 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 33,954
- - -
Nice 2 Mario Balotelli 71, Anastasios Donis 77
Caen 2 Ivan Santini 36, Yann Karamoh 50
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,640
- - -