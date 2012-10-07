Oct 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 7
Olympique Marseille 2 Andre-Pierre Gignac 17,32
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 23,25
Halftime: 2-2; Attendance: 40,748
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Jeremie Aliadiere 47
Olympique Lyon 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 23
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,090
- - -
Stade Brest 1 Eden Ben Basat 37
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 68
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,158
- - -
Saturday, October 6
Stade de Reims 3 Diego 16, Gaaetan Courtet 87,90+3
Nice 1 Dario Cvitanich 62
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,367
- - -
Bastia 3 Rincon 17og, Anthony Modeste 38, Toifilou Maoulida 88
Missed penalty: Anthony Modeste 70
ES Troyes AC 2 Marcos Pereira 27,49pen
Red Card: Fabrice N'Sakala 55, Thiago Xavier 69
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 13,326
- - -
Toulouse 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 56, Adrien Regattin 90
Valenciennes 2 Foued Kadir 12, Carlos Sanchez 15
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,512
- - -
Lille 2 Nolan Roux 42, Ryan Mendes Da Graca 56
Ajaccio 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 39,375
- - -
Sochaux 0
Stade Rennes 1 Mevlut Erding 7
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,070
- - -
Montpellier HSC 2 Marco Estrada 36, Souleymane Camara 42
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 3 Saber Khelifa 30,62,89
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 16,701
- - -
Friday, October 5
St Etienne 4 Brandao 9,21, Romain Hamouma 19, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 25
AS Nancy 0
Red Card: Simon Zenke 68
Halftime: 4-0; Attendance: 19,869
- - -