Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 8
Monaco 1 Emmanuel Riviere 75
Ajaccio 0
Red Card: Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi 62
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 5,619
- - -
Bastia 1 Florian Raspentino 34
Red Card: Yannick Cahuzac 88
Olympique Lyon 3 Alexandre Lacazette 54, Yassine Benzia 56, Bafetimbi Gomis 85
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,722
- - -
Toulouse 1 Abel Aguilar 72
Red Card: Jonathan Zebina 68
Missed penalty: Eden Ben Basat 51
Montpellier HSC 1 Souleymane Camara 18
Red Card: Daniel Congre 50
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 11,023
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Landry N'Guemo 27
Red Card: Maxime Poundje 58
Lille 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,740
- - -
Saturday, December 7
FC Lorient 2 Yann Jouffre 8pen,87
Stade Rennes 0
Red Card: Sylvain Armand 7
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,027
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Gaetan Charbonnier 90+3
Nice 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 14,757
- - -
Valenciennes 1 Tongo Hamed Doumbia 18
En Avant Guingamp 1 Younousse Sankhare 70
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,655
- - -
Paris St Germain 5 Thiago Silva 14, Ezequiel Lavezzi 47, Edinson Cavani 62, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 87,90+1
Sochaux 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 45,057
- - -
Friday, December 6
Olympique Marseille 0
Nantes 1 Alejandro Bedoya 16
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 36,622
- - -