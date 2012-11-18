Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 18
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Yoan Gouffran 52
Olympique Marseille 0
Red Card: Lucas Mendes 90+4
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,464
- - -
Nice 1 Dario Cvitanich 60
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,095
- - -
Olympique Lyon 3 Anthony Weber 45og, Bafetimbi Gomis 73, Lisandro Lopez 90
Stade de Reims 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 33,222
- - -
Saturday, November 17
Stade Brest 3 Larsen Toure 45,67, Eden Ben Basat 61pen
Bastia 0
Red Card: Francois Marque 51
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 11,057
- - -
Ajaccio 0
Sochaux 1 Samuel Bouhours 11og
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 6,163
- - -
Valenciennes 1 Gregory Pujol 39
Montpellier HSC 1 Gaetan Charbonnier 15
Red Card: Jamel Saihi 57
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 14,967
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Mohammed Rabiu 48, Aldo Angoula 80
St Etienne 2 Max Gradel 9,28
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,511
- - -
ES Troyes AC 3 Granddi N'Goyi 20, Benjamin Nivet 81,87pen
AS Nancy 3 Sebastien Puygrenier 32, Yohan Mollo 33, Andre Luiz 45+1
Halftime: 1-3; Attendance: 11,686
- - -
Paris St Germain 1 Nene 21
Stade Rennes 2 Romain Alessandrini 13, Julien Feret 35
Red Card: Benoit Costil 25, Jean Makoun 52
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 42,196
- - -
Friday, November 16
FC Lorient 2 Gregory Bourillon 24, Benjamin Corgnet 69
Lille 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 15,000
- - -