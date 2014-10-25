Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 25
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Nantes 2 Jordan Veretout 42pen, Yacine Bammou 75
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,063
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 90
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,331
- - -
Bastia 1 Christopher Maboulou 21
Monaco 3 Valere Germain 5, Geoffrey Kondogbia 78, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco 84
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 13,106
- - -
Caen 2 Lenny Nangis 3, Mathieu Duhamel 53pen
FC Lorient 1 Jordan Ayew 24pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,963
- - -
Paris St Germain 3 Lucas Moura 45+3pen,50pen, Ezequiel Lavezzi 81
Red Card: Gregory van der Wiel 28
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Red Card: Poko 37
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,077
- - -
Friday, October 24
Toulouse 0
Racing Lens 2 Alharbi El Jadeyaoui 11, Benjamin Bourigeaud 27
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,105
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 26
Stade Rennes v Lille (1300)
En Avant Guingamp v Nice (1600)
St Etienne v Metz (1600)
Olympique Lyon v Olympique Marseille (2000)