Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Thursday
Thursday, December 3
Stade Rennes 0
Olympique Marseille 1 Remy Cabella 21
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,450
- - -
Wednesday, December 2
Lille 1 Yassine Benzia 60
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,103
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Red Card: Stephane Darbion 79
Toulouse 3 Issa Diop 2, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro 49, Aleksandar Pesic 86
Red Card: Marcel Tisserand 66
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,183
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 1 Yannis Salibur 45+3
Red Card: Yannis Salibur 52
Stade de Reims 2 David Ngog 14,54
Red Card: Hamari Traore 90
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 14,046
- - -
Monaco 1 Guido Carrillo 56
Caen 1 Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,388
- - -
Bastia 1 Florian Raspentino 88
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,135
- - -
Montpellier HSC 0
GFC Ajaccio 2 Jacques Zoua 45+3, John Tshibumbu 74
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 9,332
- - -
Tuesday, December 1
Nantes 0
Olympique Lyon 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,896
- - -
Angers SCO 0
Paris St Germain 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,381
- - -
FC Lorient 0
Nice 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,218
- - -