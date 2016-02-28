Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Olympique Lyon 2 Maxwell Cornet 13, Sergi Darder 45+2
Paris St Germain 1 Lucas Moura 51
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 56,661
St Etienne 1 Valentin Eysseric 90+2
Caen 2 Andy Delort 78, Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 82
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,475
Nantes 0
Monaco 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,866
Saturday, February 27
En Avant Guingamp 2 Sloan Privat 39, Thibault Giresse 66pen
Angers SCO 2 Pierrick Capelle 30, Billy Ketkeophomphone 79pen
Red Card: Cheikh Ndoye 42
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,506
ES Troyes AC 0
Red Card: Fabien Camus 90
FC Lorient 1 Abdul Majeed Waris 3
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,326
Toulouse 1 Wissam Ben Yedder 78
Stade Rennes 2 Ousmane Dembele 90, Kamil Grosicki 90+2
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,627
Stade de Reims 4 Aissa Mandi 23, Thievy Bifouma 34, Gaetan Charbonnier 67, Lass Bangoura 89
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Adam Ounas 69
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 11,286
Montpellier HSC 3 Kevin Berigaud 52, Bryan Dabo 60, Ellyes Skhiri 86
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,576
Friday, February 26
Nice 0
Red Card: Paul Baysse 58
Bastia 2 Abdoulaye Sadio Diallo 61, Floyd Ayite 64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,541
