Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Olympique Lyon 1 Yoann Gourcuff 65
Olympique Marseille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 38,712
- - -
St Etienne 1 Max Gradel 74
Metz 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 33,991
- - -
En Avant Guingamp 2 Claudio Beauvue 8, Ronnie Schwartz 70
Nice 7 Carlos Eduardo 12,26,43,50,64, Alassane Plea 45+1, Eric Bautheac 72
Halftime: 1-4; Attendance: 14,664
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 Mahamadou Habibou 46, Abdoulaye Doucoure 54
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,392
- - -
Saturday, October 25
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Nantes 2 Jordan Veretout 42pen, Yacine Bammou 75
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 10,063
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 90
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,331
- - -
Bastia 1 Christopher Maboulou 21
Monaco 3 Valere Germain 5, Geoffrey Kondogbia 78, Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco 84
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 13,106
- - -
Caen 2 Lenny Nangis 3, Mathieu Duhamel 53pen
FC Lorient 1 Jordan Ayew 24pen
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,963
- - -
Paris St Germain 3 Lucas Moura 45+3pen,50pen, Ezequiel Lavezzi 81
Red Card: Gregory van der Wiel 28
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Red Card: Poko 37
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 46,077
- - -
Friday, October 24
Toulouse 0
Racing Lens 2 Alharbi El Jadeyaoui 11, Benjamin Bourigeaud 27
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,105
- - -