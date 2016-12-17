Soccer-Chile striker Vargas to join Mexican champions Tigres
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Saturday, December 17 Stade Rennes 1 Giovanni Sio 71 Bastia 2 Enzo Crivelli 59, Gael Danic 63 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,637 - - - Toulouse 1 Christopher Jullien 84 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Youssef Ait Bennasser 33 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,061 - - - FC Lorient 2 Romain Philippoteaux 39, Jimmy Cabot 90 St Etienne 1 Vincent Pajot 90+2 Red Card: Jessy Moulin 10 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,581 - - - Montpellier HSC 4 Paul Lasne 13, Stephane Sessegnon 20, Steve Mounie 84, Yacouba Sylla 90+2 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Red Card: Jeremy Menez 38 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 9,841 - - - En Avant de Guingamp 2 Yannis Salibur 66, Nill De Pauw 70 Paris St Germain 1 Edinson Cavani 80 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,033 - - - Friday, December 16 Angers SCO 0 Nantes 2 Guillaume Gillet 19, Amine Harit 48 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,859 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 18 Caen v Metz (1330) Nice v Dijon FCO (1400) Olympique Marseille v Lille (1600) Monaco v Olympique Lyon (1945)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 28 Chile striker Eduardo Vargas is joining Mexico's UANL Tigres from Bundesliga side Hoffenheim, the Liga MX champions said.
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 28 Brisbane Roar 2 Western Sydney Wanderers FC 1 Central Coast Mariners 2 Perth Glory 0 Friday, January 27 Newcastle Jets 2 Melbourne City FC 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 17 13 4 0 38 8 43 2 Melbourne Victory 17 10 2 5 37 23 32 3 Brisbane Roar
Jan 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Friday Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Club Tijuana 4 3 0 1 8 4 9 2 Toluca 3 2 0 1 6 3 6 3 Pachuca 3 2 0 1 5 3 6 4 UNAM 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 5 Veracruz 3 2 0 1 3 2 6 6 Monarcas Morelia 3 1 2 0 3 1 5 7 Monterrey 3 1 2 0 7 6 5 8 Santos Laguna 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 ---------------