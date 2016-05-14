MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday Stade de Reims 4 Aissa Mandi 14, Diego 34, Atila Turan 51, Grejohn Kyei 56pen Olympique Lyon 1 Maxwell Cornet 63 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 13,000 - - - Monaco 2 Ivan Cavaleiro 3, Fabinho 32pen Montpellier HSC 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 7,500 - - - St Etienne 0 Lille 1 Eder 41pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 39,550 - - - En Avant Guingamp 2 Mevluet Erdinc 19, Romain Genevois 55og Nice 3 Alassane Plea 2,62, Jean Michel Seri 45 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 14,000 - - - ES Troyes AC 1 Fabien Camus 10 Olympique Marseille 1 Steven Fletcher 61 Missed penalty: Steven Fletcher 82 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,623 - - - FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Moukandjo 27 GFC Ajaccio 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 12,000 - - - Stade Rennes 1 Pedro Henrique 82 Bastia 2 Francois Kamano 21,52 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,000 - - - Paris St Germain 4 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 17,89, Lucas Moura 43, Marquinhos 52 Nantes 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 46,000 - - - Angers SCO 2 Billy Ketkeophomphone 12, Said Benrahma 63 Toulouse 3 Wissam Ben Yedder 59, Martin Braithwaite 78, Yann Bodiger 80 Missed penalty: Martin Braithwaite 31 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 13,000 - - - Caen 1 Andy Delort 14pen Girondins Bordeaux 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,000 - - -
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.