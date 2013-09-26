Soccer-Man United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
March 2 Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Thursday Thursday, September 26 Montpellier HSC 0 Stade Rennes 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,597 - - - Wednesday, September 25 Monaco 3 Emmanuel Riviere 39, Radamel Falcao 41,89 Bastia 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 7,643 - - - Ajaccio 2 Salim Arrache 18, Aboubacar Demba Camara 70 Olympique Lyon 1 Steed Malbranque 56 Red Card: Alexandre Lacazette 90+5 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 6,500 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 0 Stade de Reims 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,282 - - - En Avant Guingamp 5 Christophe Mandanne 9, Claudio Beauvue 17, Fatih Atik 33, Younousse Sankhare 70, Steeven Langil 90+3 Sochaux 1 Cedric Bakambu 47 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 13,515 - - - Nantes 2 Filip Djordjevic 27, Fernando Aristeguieta 88 Nice 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 22,290 - - - Toulouse 1 Martin Braithwaite 71 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,097 - - - Valenciennes 0 Paris St Germain 1 Edinson Cavani 45+2 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 19,180 - - - Tuesday, September 24 Olympique Marseille 2 Benjamin Mendy 22, Gilbert Imbula 26 St Etienne 1 Faouzi Ghoulam 32pen Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 36,073 - - - Lille 3 Salomon Kalou 12, Jesper Hansen 32og, Sylvio Ronny Rodelin 71 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 31,252 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 28 FC Lorient v Olympique Marseille (1200) Paris St Germain v Toulouse (1500) Evian Thonon Gaillard FC v Girondins Bordeaux (1800) Sochaux v Valenciennes (1800) Nice v En Avant Guingamp (1800) Olympique Lyon v Lille (1800) St Etienne v Bastia (1800) Sunday, September 29 Stade Rennes v Nantes (1200) Ajaccio v Montpellier HSC (1500) Stade de Reims v Monaco (1900)
SEOUL/SHANGHAI, Feb 23 Chinese buyers including materials giant Amer International and CITIC Securities Co Ltd are readying a rival 246 million pounds ($305 million) bid for English soccer club Southampton, a person with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
March 2 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has said his ninth-placed team will need luck to make runaway leaders Chelsea drop points when the two sides clash on Monday, but he believes the Premier League title race is still wide open.