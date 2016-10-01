Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 1
Nantes 1 Mariusz Stepinski 18
Bastia 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,000
- - -
Metz 0
Red Card: Cheick Doukoure 60
Monaco 7 Thomas Lemar 7, Valere Germain 23, Bernardo Silva 39, Fabinho 68pen, Guido Carrillo 72,83, Boschilia 89
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 19,163
- - -
Lille 1 Eder 75pen
AS Nancy-Lorraine 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,719
- - -
Dijon FCO 3 Lois Diony 39, Anthony Vanden Borre 81og, Yohann Riviere 90
Montpellier HSC 3 Rodrigue Ninga 18,25,58
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 8,428
- - -
Caen 1 Ivan Santini 64pen
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,354
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Edinson Cavani 3,30
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 44,949
- - -
Friday, September 30
Stade Rennes 1 Adama Diakhaby 90+2
Missed penalty: Kamil Grosicki 65
En Avant de Guingamp 0
Red Card: Mustapha Diallo 64
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,118
- - -
Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (1845)