Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 18
Monaco 1 Tiemoue Bakayoko 70
Red Card: Benjamin Mendy 39
Olympique Lyon 3 Rachid Ghezzal 29, Mathieu Valbuena 65, Alexandre Lacazette 87
Missed penalty: Alexandre Lacazette 56
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,129
- - -
Olympique Marseille 2 Bafetimbi Gomis 56, Florian Thauvin 61
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,697
- - -
Nice 2 Mario Balotelli 32pen,50
Dijon FCO 1 Julio Tavares 37pen
Red Card: Cedric Varrault 89
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,229
- - -
Caen 3 Yann Karamoh 20, Ivan Santini 61, Pape Sane 90+3
Metz 0
Red Card: Milan Bisevac 57
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,849
- - -
Saturday, December 17
Stade Rennes 1 Giovanni Sio 71
Bastia 2 Enzo Crivelli 59, Gael Danic 63
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,637
- - -
Toulouse 1 Christopher Jullien 84
AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Youssef Ait Bennasser 33
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,061
- - -
FC Lorient 2 Romain Philippoteaux 39, Jimmy Cabot 90
St Etienne 1 Vincent Pajot 90+2
Red Card: Jessy Moulin 10
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 11,581
- - -
Montpellier HSC 4 Paul Lasne 13, Stephane Sessegnon 20, Steve Mounie 84, Yacouba Sylla 90+2
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Red Card: Jeremy Menez 38
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 9,841
- - -
En Avant de Guingamp 2 Yannis Salibur 66, Nill De Pauw 70
Paris St Germain 1 Edinson Cavani 80
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,033
- - -
Friday, December 16
Angers SCO 0
Nantes 2 Guillaume Gillet 19, Amine Harit 48
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,859
- - -