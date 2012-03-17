UPDATE 2-Soccer-Atletico close in on last eight with 4-2 Leverkusen win
* Griezmann, Niguez, Gameiro and Torres on target for Spaniards
March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from Ligue 1 on Saturday St Etienne 0 Olympique Lyon 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 81 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,000 - - - AS Nancy 1 Andre Luiz 63pen Montpellier HSC 0 Red card: Vitorino Hilton 42, Benjamin Stambouli 59 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,136 - - - Olympique Marseille 1 Loic Remy 11pen Red card: Nicolas N'Koulou 78 Dijon FCO 2 Younousse Sankhare 24, Gael Kakuta 79pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 40,445 - - - Auxerre 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Thomas Kahlenberg 8, Kevin Berigaud 90+4 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,991 - - - FC Lorient 2 Bruno Ecuele Manga 52, Kevin Monnet-Paquet 87 Stade Brest 1 Eden Ben Basat 11 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,454 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 70 Ajaccio 1 Yohann Poulard 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,946 - - - Caen 2 Pierre-Alain Frau 53, Thomas Heurtaux 70 Paris St Germain 2 Javier Pastore 56, Christophe Jallet 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,172 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 18 Sochaux v Nice (1600) Stade Rennes v Toulouse (1600) Lille v Valenciennes (2000)
LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Feb 21 Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone praised his team for perfectly executing his game plan in their 4-2 Champions League victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday and said the scoreline should have been even higher.
PARIS, Feb 21 Manchester United's Wayne Rooney did not travel with the squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32, second leg at St Etienne despite training on the eve of the match, amid continuing media speculation about his future at the club.