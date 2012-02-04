BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
Feb 4 Ligue 1 summaries on Saturday. Girondins Bordeaux 2 Jussie 1, Ludovic Obraniak 40 Toulouse 0 Red card: Moussa Sissoko 42 Halftime: 2-0 - - - Paris St Germain 3 Nene 47,79pen, Kevin Gameiro 89 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Cedric Cambon 45+1 Halftime: 0-1 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Geoffrey Dernis 41 Stade Brest 0 Red card: Abdou Sissoko 90+3 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Ajaccio 1 Ribeiro Eduardo 57pen Nice 1 Esmael Goncalves 85 Halftime: 0-0 - - - AS Nancy 0 Stade Rennes 0 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,615 - - - Dijon FCO 1 Gregory Thil 90+2 Valenciennes 2 Renaud Cohade 2, Gael Danic 43 Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 12,054 - - -
Postponed on Saturday St Etienne v FC Lorient (1400) aband.9'
Playing on Sunday Caen v Auxerre (1600) Sochaux v Lille (1600) Olympique Marseille v Olympique Lyon (2000)
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi