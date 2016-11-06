Nov 6 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 6
Paris St Germain 4 Gelson Fernandes 31og, Edinson Cavani 42, Adrien Rabiot 67, Marco Verratti 79
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,002
- - -
Metz 0
St Etienne 0
Red Card: Oussama Tannane 36
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,204
- - -
Caen 1 Ivan Santini 42pen
Nice 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,225
- - -
Saturday, November 5
Dijon FCO 3 Cedric Varrault 6, Lois Diony 26, Julio Tavares 44
En Avant de Guingamp 3 Marcus Coco 32, Alexandre Mendy 79, Nill De Pauw 90+3
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 7,954
- - -
Angers SCO 1 Famara Diedhiou 54
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,750
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Francois Kamano 28, Diego Rolan 73
FC Lorient 1 Jerome Prior 62og
Red Card: Walid Mesloub 86
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,332
- - -
Nantes 1 Mariusz Stepinski 90+1
Toulouse 1 Martin Braithwaite 36pen
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 21,138
- - -
Olympique Lyon 2 Alexandre Lacazette 37pen, Pierre Bengtsson 86og
Bastia 1 Enzo Crivelli 90+2
Red Card: Jean-Louis Leca 47, Yannick Cahuzac 74
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 33,886
- - -
Monaco 6 Radamel Falcao 25,30pen, Kylian Mbappe 65, Guido Carrillo 87,90+2, Fabinho 90pen
AS Nancy-Lorraine 0
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 5,539
- - -
Friday, November 4
Montpellier HSC 3 Ryad Boudebouz 4,36, Steve Mounie 57
Olympique Marseille 1 Florian Thauvin 52
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 18,451
- - -