Dec 17 Ligue 1 summaries on Saturday.
Olympique Lyon 2 Jimmy Briand 35, Lisandro Lopez 70
Red Card: Clement Grenier 87
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Yannick Sagbo 43
Red Card: Fabrice Ehret 90+3
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Nice 2 Anthony Mounier 68,90+2
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Montpellier HSC 1 Geoffrey Dernis 7
Toulouse 1 Cheikh M'Bengue 40
Red card: Franck Tabanou 87
Halftime: 1-1
- - -
Olympique Marseille 2 Mathieu Valbuena 84, Benoit Cheyrou 90+4
FC Lorient 1 Innocent Emeghara 77
Red card: Lamine Kone 33, Alaixys Romao 90+3
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Eric Bautheac 90+5
St Etienne 2 Florent Sinama Pongolle 16, Max Gradel
90+3
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Caen 1 Benjamin Nivet 60pen
AS Nancy 2 Lossemy Karaboue 3, Salif Sane 56
Halftime: 0-1
- - -
Stade Brest 1 Bruno Grougi 34pen
Auxerre 0
Red card: Kamel Chafni 55
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Playing on Sunday
Ajaccio v Stade Rennes (1600)
Girondins Bordeaux v Sochaux (1600)
Paris St Germain v Lille (2000)
