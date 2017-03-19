BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Paris St Germain 2 Adrien Rabiot 34, Julian Draxler 40 Olympique Lyon 1 Alexandre Lacazette 6 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 47,253 - - - Dijon FCO 0 St Etienne 1 Jordan Veretout 77 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,960 - - - Caen 0 Monaco 3 Kylian Mbappe 13,81, Fabinho 49pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 19,399 - - - Saturday, March 18 Girondins Bordeaux 5 Diego Rolan 25,76, Younousse Sankhare 29, Valentin Vada 32pen, Malcom 90+2 Montpellier HSC 1 Ryad Boudebouz 47pen Red Card: Daniel Congre 81 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 19,341 - - - AS Nancy-Lorraine 2 Faitout Maouassa 28, Issiar Dia 42pen FC Lorient 3 Benjamin Moukandjo 66, Wesley Lautoa 87, Arnold Mvuemba 90+4 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 16,549 - - - Toulouse 0 Red Card: Alexis Blin 62 Stade Rennes 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,635 - - - Angers SCO 3 Jonathan Bamba 63, Thomas Mangani 68, Famara Diedhiou 83 En Avant de Guingamp 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 13,490 - - - Nantes 1 Emiliano Sala 22 Nice 1 Jean Michel Seri 28 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 25,854 - - - Friday, March 17 Lille 0 Olympique Marseille 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 40,485 - - - Metz 1 Gilles Cioni 46og Bastia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,006 - - -
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)