Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Paris St Germain 4 Layvin Kurzawa 23, Edinson Cavani 48, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 67, Lucas Moura 87
St Etienne 1 Marco Verratti 73og
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 47,385
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Adam Ounas 78
ES Troyes AC 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,082
- - -
Lille 1 Sebastien Corchia 71
Olympique Marseille 2 Michy Batshuayi 37, Romain Alessandrini 56
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 35,623
- - -
Stade de Reims 0
Red Card: Antoine Devaux 69
Monaco 1 Bernardo Silva 11
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 14,238
- - -
Saturday, October 24
GFC Ajaccio 3 Gregory Pujol 1, Roderic Filippi 32, Damjan Djokovic 43
Red Card: Jerome Lemoigne 88
Nice 1 Roderic Filippi 11og
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 3,757
- - -
Angers SCO 0
Red Card: Slimane Sissoko 81
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 14,419
- - -
Montpellier HSC 2 Ryad Boudebouz 63, Rodrigue Ninga 88
Bastia 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,240
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Raphael Guerreiro 25
Red Card: Lamine Kone 67
Stade Rennes 1 Kamil Grosicki 68
Red Card: Giovanni Sio 85
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,493
- - -
Friday, October 23
Olympique Lyon 3 Sergi Darder 18, Mathieu Valbuena 69, Maxwell Cornet 90+4
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,327
- - -
Caen 0
Nantes 2 Yacine Bammou 23, Adrien Thomasson 61
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 19,571
- - -