Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 6
St Etienne 1 Valentin Eysseric 78pen
Stade Rennes 1 Pedro Henrique 40
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 26,668
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cedric Yambere 62
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,606
- - -
Olympique Marseille 2 Remy Cabella 48, Bouna Sarr 72
Montpellier HSC 2 Rodrigue Ninga 32,56
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 41,486
- - -
Saturday, December 5
Stade de Reims 1 Nicolas De Preville 36
ES Troyes AC 1 Jessy Pi 47
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,765
- - -
Caen 1 Andy Delort 70pen
Lille 2 Yassine Benzia 28,56
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,952
- - -
Bastia 1 Julien Romain 90
Monaco 2 Lacina Traore 72,84
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,596
- - -
Toulouse 2 Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik 41, Wissam Ben Yedder 59
FC Lorient 3 Benjamin Jeannot 47,48, Walid Mesloub 76
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,354
- - -
GFC Ajaccio 1 John Tshibumbu 84
Nantes 1 Emiliano Sala 56
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 3,500
- - -
Olympique Lyon 0
Angers SCO 2 Cheikh Ndoye 17,81
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 36,068
- - -
Friday, December 4
Nice 0
Red Card: Niklas Hult 43
Paris St Germain 3 Edinson Cavani 35, Zlatan Ibrahimovic 44pen,61
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 31,008
- - -