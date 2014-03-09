March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 9
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Henri Saivet 6
Olympique Lyon 2 Henri Bedimo 90+1, Corentin Tolisso 90+4
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 17,000
- - -
FC Lorient 1 Jeremie Aliadiere 90pen
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,839
- - -
Lille 2 Marko Basa 18, Nolan Roux 57
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 40,264
- - -
Saturday, March 8
En Avant Guingamp 0
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Cedric Cambon 49
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,543
- - -
Monaco 2 Dimitar Berbatov 6, James Rodriguez 55pen
Sochaux 1 Edouard Butin 83
Red Card: Jordan Ayew 85
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 7,654
- - -
Nantes 2 Serge Gakpe 8, Filip Djordjevic 76
Ajaccio 2 Mehdi Mostefa Sbaa 5, Sigamary Diarra 90+2
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 22,309
- - -
Toulouse 3 Serge Aurier 75, Eden Ben Basat 79, Wissam Ben Yedder 88
Stade de Reims 2 Grzegorz Krychowiak 22pen, Nicolas de Preville 35pen
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 10,401
- - -
Valenciennes 2 Mathieu Dossevi 54, Abdul Majeed Waris 76
Missed penalty: Abdul Majeed Waris 76
Stade Rennes 1 Ola Toivonen 48
Red Card: Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik 74
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,409
- - -
Bastia 0
Paris St Germain 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 6, Ezequiel Lavezzi 19,88
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 14,992
- - -
Friday, March 7
Olympique Marseille 0
Nice 1 Valentin Eysseric 66
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 36,083
- - -