Soccer-Real Madrid's Lucas Silva joins Cruzeiro on 18-month loan
MADRID, Jan 31 Real Madrid midfielder Lucas Silva has rejoined former club Cruzeiro on an 18-month loan deal, the Spanish side announced on Tuesday.
Aug 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Sunday, August 28 Monaco 3 Joao Moutinho 13, Fabinho 45+2pen, Serge Aurier 80og Paris St Germain 1 Edinson Cavani 63 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 7,500 - - - St Etienne 0 Toulouse 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,786 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 1 Diego Rolan 31 Nantes 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,207 - - - Saturday, August 27 Nice 1 Vincent Koziello 3 Lille 1 Franck Beria 27 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 16,355 - - - Montpellier HSC 1 Daniel Congre 22 Stade Rennes 1 Adama Diakhaby 64 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 9,163 - - - AS Nancy-Lorraine 0 Missed penalty: Youssouf Hadji 90+4 En Avant de Guingamp 2 Mustapha Diallo 59, Thibault Giresse 79 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,587 - - - Caen 2 Julien Feret 64, Herve Bazile 90+3 Missed penalty: Ivan Santini 43 Bastia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,695 - - - Metz 2 Simon Falette 42, Guido Milan 89 Angers SCO 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 14,805 - - - Dijon FCO 4 Frederic Sammaritano 24pen, Julio Tavares 45+1, Dylan Bahamboula 73, Pierre Lees-Melou 88 Olympique Lyon 2 Corentin Tolisso 20, Alexandre Lacazette 37 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 10,369 - - - Friday, August 26 Olympique Marseille 2 Remy Cabella 19, Bafetimbi Gomis 70 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 26,193 - - -
LIBREVILLE, Jan 31 Burkina Faso's coach Paulo Duarte will draw confidence from a call from mentor Jose Mourinho on the eve of Wednesday's African Nations Cup semi-final against Egypt, he said on Tuesday.
BARCELONA, Jan 31 Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has promised that his team will not hold back when they visit Atletico Madrid for the first leg of their King's Cup semi-final on Wednesday.