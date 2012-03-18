Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from Ligue 1 on Sunday. Lille 4 Eden Hazard 18, Benjamin Angoua 58og, Aurelien Chedjou 69, Tulio De Melo 83 Valenciennes 0 Halftime: 1-0 - - - Sochaux 2 Edouard Butin 45+1, Marvin Martin 68 Nice 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 12,000 - - - Stade Rennes 0 Toulouse 1 Romain Danze 44og Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 21,000 - - -
Saturday, March 17 St Etienne 0 Olympique Lyon 1 Bafetimbi Gomis 81 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 26,210 - - - AS Nancy 1 Andre Luiz 63pen Montpellier HSC 0 Red Card: Vitorino Hilton 42, Benjamin Stambouli 59 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,136 - - - Olympique Marseille 1 Loic Remy 11pen Red Card: Nicolas N'Koulou 78 Dijon FCO 2 Younousse Sankhare 24, Gael Kakuta 79pen Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 40,445 - - - Auxerre 0 Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Thomas Kahlenberg 8, Kevin Berigaud 90+4 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 17,991 - - - FC Lorient 2 Bruno Ecuele Manga 52, Kevin Monnet-Paquet 87 Stade Brest 1 Eden Ben Basat 11 Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 15,454 - - - Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 70 Ajaccio 1 Yohann Poulard 90+3 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,946 - - - Caen 2 Pierre-Alain Frau 53, Thomas Heurtaux 70 Paris St Germain 2 Javier Pastore 56, Christophe Jallet 90+1 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,172 - - -
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.