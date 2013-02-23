Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 23
Ajaccio 1 Chahir Belghazouani 77
Lille 3 Yohann Poulard 38og, Dimitri Payet 67,74
Red Card: Lucas Digne 61
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 5,873
- - -
Valenciennes 0
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 11,470
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Montpellier HSC 1 Younes Belhanda 80
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,897
- - -
ES Troyes AC 0
Bastia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,750
- - -
AS Nancy 0
Red Card: Florent Zitte 78
St Etienne 3 Brandao 17, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 40,88
Red Card: Fabien Lemoine 64
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 13,328
- - -
Stade Rennes 2 John Boye 34, Jean Makoun 88
Sochaux 2 Giovanni Sio 21, Sebastien Corchia 56
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 13,767
- - -
Friday, February 22
Nice 2 Valentin Eysseric 11pen, Renato Civelli 85
Stade de Reims 0
Red Card: Aissa Mandi 69
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 8,463
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 24
Olympique Lyon v FC Lorient (1300)
Girondins Bordeaux v Stade Brest (1600)
Paris St Germain v Olympique Marseille (2000)