Dec 18 Ligue 1 summaries on Sunday.
Paris St Germain 0
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Fousseni Diawara 83
Stade Rennes 0
Halftime: 0-0
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Ludovic Sane 22
Sochaux 0
Halftime: 1-0
- - -
Played on Saturday
Olympique Lyon 2 Jimmy Briand 35, Lisandro Lopez 70
Red card: Clement Grenier 87
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Yannick Sagbo 43
Red card: Fabrice Ehret 90+3
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 35,253
- - -
Nice 2 Anthony Mounier 68,90+2
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 7,358
- - -
Montpellier HSC 1 Geoffrey Dernis 7
Toulouse 1 Cheikh M'Bengue 40
Red card: Franck Tabanou 87
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 16,780
- - -
Olympique Marseille 2 Mathieu Valbuena 84, Benoit Cheyrou
90+4
FC Lorient 1 Innocent Emeghara 77
Red card: Lamine Kone 33, Alaixys Romao 90+3
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,080
- - -
Dijon FCO 1 Eric Bautheac 90+5
St Etienne 2 Florent Sinama Pongolle 16, Max
Gradel 90+3
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 14,435
- - -
Caen 1 Benjamin Nivet 60pen
AS Nancy 2 Lossemy Karaboue 3, Salif Sane 56
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,528
- - -
Stade Brest 1 Bruno Grougi 34pen
Auxerre 0
Red card: Kamel Chafni 55
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,677
- - -
