Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 7
Olympique Marseille 3 Andre-Pierre Gignac 43, Andre Ayew 59, Dimitri Payet 90+2
Metz 1 Florent Malouda 46
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 43,000
- - -
Racing Lens 1 Adamo Coulibaly 90+1
Lille 1 Idrissa Gueye 47
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 40,112
- - -
Stade de Reims 2 Gaetan Charbonnier 6, Prince Oniangue 68
En Avant Guingamp 3 Lars Jacobsen 33, Christophe Mandanne 47, Claudio Beauvue 79
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 11,255
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Cedric Barbosa 28,64
Olympique Lyon 3 Yassine Benzia 62, Alexandre Lacazette 81,90+4pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 13,064
- - -
Saturday, December 6
Stade Rennes 0
Montpellier HSC 4 Jonas Martin 23, Morgan Sanson 55, Lucas Barrios 60, Anthony Mounier 90+2
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,123
- - -
St Etienne 1 Ricky van Wolfswinkel 58
Bastia 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 28,686
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 3 Wahbi Khazri 43, Cheick Tidiane Diabate 64,66
FC Lorient 2 Benjamin Jeannot 31, Vincent Le Goff 50
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,724
- - -
Caen 2 Mathieu Duhamel 39pen, Lenny Nangis 45
Nice 3 Jordan Amavi 32, Eric Bautheac 64pen, Alassane Plea 74
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 13,487
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 34,48
Nantes 1 Alejandro Bedoya 8
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 46,161
- - -
Friday, December 5
Toulouse 0
Monaco 2 Dimitar Berbatov 45,77pen
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 9,978
- - -