Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Stade de Reims 1 Antoine Devaux 4
Red Card: Atila Turan 88
Monaco 1 Joao Moutinho 13
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 20,032
- - -
Ajaccio 1 Ronald Zubar 36
Red Card: Claude Goncalves 9
Montpellier HSC 1 Remy Cabella 10pen
Red Card: Yassine Jebbour 38
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 6,545
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Nelson Oliveira 55
Nantes 3 Filip Djordjevic 17, Serge Gakpe 42, Lucas Deaux 90+2
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 28,177
- - -
Saturday, September 28
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Kevin Berigaud 25
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Tidiane Diabate 69
Red Card: Maxime Poundje 81
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 9,846
- - -
Olympique Lyon 0
Lille 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 39,717
- - -
Nice 1 Dario Cvitanich 48
En Avant Guingamp 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 21,314
- - -
St Etienne 2 Franck Tabanou 27, Ismael Diomande 57
Bastia 2 Gianni Bruno 85, Francois-Joseph Modesto 90+5
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 31,952
- - -
Sochaux 2 Cedric Bakambu 12, Carlao 18
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 14,579
- - -
Paris St Germain 2 Marquinhos 41, Edinson Cavani 79pen
Toulouse 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 44,745
- - -
FC Lorient 0
Olympique Marseille 2 Mathieu Valbuena 58, Andre Ayew 90+1
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,340
- - -