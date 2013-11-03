Nov 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 3
Lille 2 Nolan Roux 27,71
Monaco 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 43,880
- - -
Montpellier HSC 1 Djamel Bakar 90
Nantes 1 Filip Djordjevic 22
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 13,224
- - -
Nice 1 Dario Cvitanich 77pen
Girondins Bordeaux 2 Gregory Sertic 31, Ludovic Obraniak 59
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 27,511
- - -
Saturday, November 2
Ajaccio 1 Rudy Mater 32og
Valenciennes 3 Gregory Pujol 26,90+2, Mathieu Dossevi 67
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 5,789
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Daniel Wass 61, Cedric Mongongu 90+3pen
Toulouse 1 Serge Aurier 52
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 9,216
- - -
Olympique Lyon 2 Alexandre Lacazette 12, Bafetimbi Gomis 13
En Avant Guingamp 0
Red Card: Mustapha Diallo 52
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 37,334
- - -
Stade de Reims 4 Nicolas de Preville 24, Grzegorz Krychowiak 44pen, Prince Oniangue 50, Eliran Atar 81
Bastia 2 Romaric 47, Wahbi Khazri 90+3
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 13,712
- - -
Sochaux 0
Red Card: Petrus Boumal 73
St Etienne 0
Red Card: Kurt Zouma 29
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 12,200
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Nelson Oliveira 9
Missed penalty: Nelson Oliveira 75
Olympique Marseille 1 Jordan Ayew 16
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 26,785
- - -
Friday, November 1
Paris St Germain 4 Lucas Moura 3, Jeremy Menez 39, Edinson Cavani 43,81
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,994
- - -