Feb 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 1
Bastia 3 Adama Ba 52, Sebastien Squillaci 81, Ryad Boudebouz 88pen
En Avant Guingamp 2 Rachid Alioui 50,55
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 13,000
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 1 Marco Ruben 85
Ajaccio 1 Junior Tallo 89
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 10,000
- - -
Stade de Reims 2 Floyd Ama Ayite 58, Abdelhamid El Kaoutari 65og
Montpellier HSC 4 Joris Marveaux 29, Remy Cabella 46,55, M'Baye Niang 69
Halftime: 0-1; Attendance: 16,000
- - -
St Etienne 3 Renaud Cohade 45+1, Benjamin Corgnet 56, Yohan Mollo 87
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 27,000
- - -
Sochaux 1 Stophira Sunzu 45
Nantes 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 14,000
- - -
FC Lorient 2 Vincent Aboubakar 12, Jeremie Aliadiere 73
Monaco 2 Valere Germain 41, Layvin Kurzawa 87
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 14,050
- - -
Friday, January 31
Paris St Germain 2 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 58, Alex 88
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,292
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 2
Nice v Lille (1300)
Stade Rennes v Olympique Lyon (1600)
Olympique Marseille v Toulouse (2000)