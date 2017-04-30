Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Ligue 1 Regular match on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Nice 3 Mario Balotelli 26, Ricardo Pereira 48, Anastasios Donis 90+2 Paris St Germain 1 Marquinhos 64 Red Card: Thiago Motta 90, Angel Di Maria 90+3 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 22,000 - - - Dijon FCO 0 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,596 - - - Caen 1 Ivan Santini 9 Olympique Marseille 5 Florian Thauvin 2,63,89, Maxime Lopez 5,27 Halftime: 1-3;Attendance: 20,054 - - - Saturday, April 29 En Avant de Guingamp 0 St Etienne 2 Vincent Pajot 61, Romain Hamouma 86pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,058 - - - Montpellier HSC 0 Lille 3 Nicolas De Preville 13pen, Xeka 56, Martin Terrier 75 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,139 - - - Nantes 1 Emiliano Sala 89 FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 22,090 - - - Bastia 1 Enzo Crivelli 68 Stade Rennes 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 0 - - - Metz 2 Ismaila Sarr 28, Opa Nguette 53 AS Nancy-Lorraine 1 Faitout Maouassa 41 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,009 - - - Monaco 3 Kamil Glik 49, Kylian Mbappe 64, Thomas Lemar 75 Toulouse 1 Ola Toivonen 46 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 9,169 - - - Friday, April 28 Angers SCO 1 Cheikh Ndoye 49 Red Card: Mateo Pavlovic 76 Olympique Lyon 2 Mathieu Valbuena 17, Nabil Fekir 41 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 14,699 - - -
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara