Oct 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 20
Stade Rennes 2 Jean Makoun 13, Mevlut Erding 52
Montpellier HSC 1 Younes Belhanda 69pen
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 16,087
- - -
Nice 1 Eric Bautheac 29
Missed penalty: Dario Cvitanich 85
St Etienne 1 Brandao 75
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 10,079
- - -
Valenciennes 6 Carlos Sanchez 11, Anthony Le Tallec 14,86, Gael Danic 52pen, Vincent Aboubakar 81,89
FC Lorient 1 Benjamin Corgnet 7
Red Card: Arnaud Le Lan 18, Innocent Emeghara 76
Halftime: 2-1; Attendance: 13,003
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 0
Toulouse 4 Franck Tabanou 24, Emmanuel Riviere 44,50, Daniel Braaten 87
Halftime: 0-2; Attendance: 8,831
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Sebastien Puygrenier 14
Red Card: Djamel Bakar 61
Sochaux 1 Sebastien Roudet 56
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,556
- - -
Paris St Germain 1 Kevin Gameiro 65
Stade de Reims 0
Missed penalty: Diego 40
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 45,432
- - -
Friday, October 19
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Ludovic Obraniak 18
Lille 1 Marko Basa 90+3
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 19,884
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 21
Ajaccio v Bastia (1200)
Olympique Lyon v Stade Brest (1500)
ES Troyes AC v Olympique Marseille (1900)