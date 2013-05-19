May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Montpellier HSC 0
Lille 0
Red Card: Benoit Pedretti 90+2
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,561
- - -
Sochaux 1 Giovanni Sio 42
Toulouse 2 Issiaga Sylla 14, Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro 21
Red Card: Etienne Capoue 77
Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 18,505
- - -
Stade de Reims 1 Grzegorz Krychowiak 33pen
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,025
- - -
Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Saber Khlifa 2, Fabrice Ehret 12
Valenciennes 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 13,588
- - -
AS Nancy 1 Sebastien Puygrenier 60
Bastia 2 Ilan 47, Anthony Modeste 71
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,045
- - -
ES Troyes AC 1 Fabien Camus 56
Girondins Bordeaux 0
Red Card: Julien Faubert 64
Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,847
- - -
Stade Rennes 1 Mevlut Erding 45+2
Ajaccio 1 Fousseni Diawara 5
Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,805
- - -
St Etienne 2 Loic Perrin 25, Brandao 42
Olympique Marseille 0
Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,306
- - -
Paris St Germain 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 5,36, Blaise Matuidi 31
Stade Brest 1 Charlison Benschop 81
Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,983
- - -