May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday Montpellier HSC 0 Lille 0 Red Card: Benoit Pedretti 90+2 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 17,561 - - - Sochaux 1 Giovanni Sio 42 Toulouse 2 Issiaga Sylla 14, Jean Daniel Akpa Akpro 21 Red Card: Etienne Capoue 77 Halftime: 1-2; Attendance: 18,505 - - - Stade de Reims 1 Grzegorz Krychowiak 33pen FC Lorient 0 Halftime: 1-0; Attendance: 18,025 - - - Evian Thonon Gaillard FC 2 Saber Khlifa 2, Fabrice Ehret 12 Valenciennes 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 13,588 - - - AS Nancy 1 Sebastien Puygrenier 60 Bastia 2 Ilan 47, Anthony Modeste 71 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 19,045 - - - ES Troyes AC 1 Fabien Camus 56 Girondins Bordeaux 0 Red Card: Julien Faubert 64 Halftime: 0-0; Attendance: 15,847 - - - Stade Rennes 1 Mevlut Erding 45+2 Ajaccio 1 Fousseni Diawara 5 Halftime: 1-1; Attendance: 15,805 - - - St Etienne 2 Loic Perrin 25, Brandao 42 Olympique Marseille 0 Halftime: 2-0; Attendance: 25,306 - - - Paris St Germain 3 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 5,36, Blaise Matuidi 31 Stade Brest 1 Charlison Benschop 81 Halftime: 3-0; Attendance: 44,983 - - -