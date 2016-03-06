March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Summaries from the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 6
Olympique Lyon 5 Rachid Ghezzal 3, Alexandre Lacazette 17,61, Maxwell Cornet 35, Reynald Lemaitre 86og
En Avant Guingamp 1 Mevluet Erdinc 11
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 33,133
- - -
Stade Rennes 4 Ousmane Dembele 1,23,45, Kamil Grosicki 15
Red Card: Giovanni Sio 67
Nantes 1 Adryan 60
Halftime: 4-0;Attendance: 29,060
- - -
Olympique Marseille 1 Somalia 74og
Toulouse 1 Wissam Ben Yedder 55
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,080
- - -
Saturday, March 5
Angers SCO 0
St Etienne 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 15,892
- - -
Lille 2 Rony Lopes 63, Eder 90+3
Stade de Reims 0
Red Card: Antoine Devaux 85
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 27,904
- - -
Girondins Bordeaux 1 Cheick Diabate 38pen
GFC Ajaccio 1 Mohamed Wael Larbi 89
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,603
- - -
Nice 2 Valere Germain 12, Mahamane Traore 72
ES Troyes AC 1 Corentin Jean 26
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 13,160
- - -
Bastia 0
FC Lorient 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,586
- - -
Paris St Germain 0
Montpellier HSC 0
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 45,173
- - -
Friday, March 4
Caen 2 Julien Feret 64pen, Christian Kouakou 89
Monaco 2 Thomas Lemar 56, Alaeddine Yahia 69og
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,926
- - -