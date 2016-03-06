Soccer-Serie A fixtures

April 14 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Serie A matches on Friday Saturday, April 15 (GMT) Inter Milan v AC Milan (1030) AS Roma v Atalanta Bergamo (1300) Cagliari v Chievo Verona (1300) Fiorentina v Empoli (1300) Genoa v Lazio (1300) Palermo v Bologna (1300) Pescara v Juventus (1300) Torino v Crotone (1300) Sassuolo v Sampdoria (1600) Napoli v Udinese (1845)